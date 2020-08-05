The C.E.O of Rufftown Records, the record label that was managing Ebony before her sudden demise, in a social media post has likened his artiste to late legendary music icons like Bob Marley, Tupac and Michael, saying she can't be replaced just like the names mentioned.

"Every day, I receive tons of messages and music from various female artistes who desire to be signed unto my label but it is always hard for me to comprehend because they all sound like my precious Queen, Ebony Reigns," Bullet wrote in an Instagram post seen by pulse.com.gh

Talking about if replaced Ebony with Wendy Shay, he said "I know and can categorically state that no one can replace Ebony Reigns, so, it is always hard for me to sign them. Remember I never mentioned anywhere that I wanted to replace Ebony Reigns, not even when I was introducing the current reigning queen of Ghana music Wendy Shay because ebony is irreplaceable."

Ebony and Bullet

Bullet concluded his message saying that "Ebony is like Bob Marley, Tupac and Michael Jackson. She is irreplaceable. She is the first female artiste of the year and she is still the artiste of the year even after her demise.

"It has been almost 3 years, y'all not scared of such an icon. This is free advice to all young upcoming female artistes, everyone can take inspiration from Ebony but never try to talk or sound like her. Originality is supreme. Long live the queen, Ebony reigns forever."