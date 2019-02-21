According to him, the deceased dancehall star initially wanted to be like singer Efya, before he moulded her.

Bullet said Ebony was initially into rap music and R&B, adding that it was his personal plan to mould her into the saasy musician she became.

“When Ebony came to me, all the songs she had and her style, she did not have it earlier. I created that style. Ebony was into rap and cool music like Celine Dion that was her style. She wanted to be like Efya,” Bullet said on Citi TV.

“You can check Efya’s kind of music. So all the songs, the dancehall side, the afrobeats side I created them, you understand,” he added

The late Ebony won many hearts with her style of music until she passed on last year following a fatal car crash.

Despite being young in the music industry, the dancehall star had numerous hit songs including “Kupe”, “Sponsor” and “Maame hw3”.

Meanwhile, the late Ebony was posthumously awarded the Artiste of the Year during the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).