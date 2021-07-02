Efia Odo and #FixTheCountry protestors must meet John Mahama - A Plus (VIDEO)

"Efia Odo should sit down with John Mahama. They need to give him their demands because he will benefit from the fix the country. No matter what, all their doings are favouring the opposition party," he said.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in a live video on Facebook, A Plus continued that "they have to meet Mahama and tell him what they want if he should win power in 2024. They should demand seats in parliament to represent the people. So they can form part of the decision-making process".