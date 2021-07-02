RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Efia Odo and #FixTheCountry protestors must meet John Mahama - A Plus (VIDEO)

A Plus is suggesting that Efia Odo must lead the #FixTheCountry campaigners to Mahama to submit a petition to him.

According to A Plus, since the incumbent government is refusing to listen to the campaigners, when they approach John Mahama, it will raise political tension and that will give them leverage. He adds that the protests benefit Mahama as well.

"Efia Odo should sit down with John Mahama. They need to give him their demands because he will benefit from the fix the country. No matter what, all their doings are favouring the opposition party," he said.

Speaking in a live video on Facebook, A Plus continued that "they have to meet Mahama and tell him what they want if he should win power in 2024. They should demand seats in parliament to represent the people. So they can form part of the decision-making process".

According to the socio-political activist, "NDC must sponsor the fix the country…, the youth must make demands… if you don’t sit down with him how do you make demands? He queried". Hear more from in the video below.

