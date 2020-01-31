Efia and Shatta were recently tight friends and served many friendship goals on the Internet, but it’s now clear that they are enemies.

On Friday (Jan. 31), Shatta Wale tweeted about a certain wine and urged his fans to get them for the forthcoming Valentine’s Day celebration.

“Don’t forget your one and only wine shop for this Valentine’s Day!!!” he tweeted.

But, Efia Odo, came out of nowhere to attack her former friend. He called him a ‘thief’.

And when Shatta Wale replied her with a vulgar word, he attacked again with a curse.

“I don’t blame you, you think it’s a joke right. What kind of friend are you Charles!! You’re evil and God will punish you.”

Efia stated that she has been a ‘friend’ to the “Ayoo” hitmaker but received ‘evil’ as a payback.

“I’ve been nothing but a friend to you but you pay me back with evil? For what? My tears will never be in vain.”

Shatta described their friendship as ‘2 dirty best friends’.

Efia Odo rebutted with a vulgar word.

“F**k u I’m not your best friend anymore !!”

She added that she was hurt from the treatment Shatta Wale gave her.

“Smh I used to, but you fucked up Charles, you fucked up and it hurts. But keep laughing I’m glad you getting a kick out of this. I treated you like my rib, you ain’t have to do me like that. Peace,” she concluded.

What could be the problem?