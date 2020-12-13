Efia Odo has uploaded a new photo to her Instagram page and she has garnered nearly 80,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments for it.

In the photo, she wears a see-through dress over a crop top which reveals the sensitive part of her boobs: nipples.

She accompanied the photo with a naughty caption: “Just when you thought I was being decent today. Nip slip make ya dick wet.”

The photo drew a lot of positive comments.

“You're one of my major reasons why I wanna make more money......I know approaching u requires more,” Instagram user ‘billxaustin1616’ wrote under the post.

Some were disappointed. Unser ‘itshildakai’ said: “Is this what you describe as confidence? I'm sorry to disappoint you. What you're doing is called LOW SELF ESTEEM. You don't even know your self-worth my pretty lady!”

When it comes to nudity, Efia Odo has a little boundary – and you dare not question her body exposure. Efia, who brands herself a ‘bad bitch’ frequently on social media, has a cult following due to her sexy body.

On why she frequently shares raunchy photos on her social media pages, she told Pulse.com.gh in an interview that: “I don’t get nude. I get half nude and it’s just how I am. I wake up in the morning, if I wanna be fully covered, I’ll be fully covered. If I wanna be half-naked, I can wear a bikini down the street if I want to but I’m in Ghana so I can’t.”

“For my brand, I think it kinda does pay off because people love seeing me half-naked and I love seeing myself half-naked. I think if I was fat I wouldn’t be half-naked but I got a pretty good body so why not show it off,” she added.