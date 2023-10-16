Efia Odo laments Ghana's economic struggles: 'We just work to buy waakye to eat'

"We are not lazy; we work tirelessly just to earn a few coins. There's no prospect for the future. Here, we are merely working to afford a meal of waakye. The thought of buying a house or a car is a distant dream. It's always about what we'll eat today and tomorrow, and that's a significant issue," Efia Odo explained.

When probed about her contributions to improve Ghana's situation, she unveiled her plans to collaborate with others to offer support and empowerment to the country's youth.

"I don't like talking too much about what I am coming to do. I want to work with other people to bring about change for the youth," she stressed, underscoring her dedication to being part of a collective effort to address the challenges confronting the younger generation.

Efia Odo has recently garnered praise for her participation in efforts to advocate for better living conditions in Ghana. She stood alongside the organizers of the #OccupyJulorbi demonstration, a three-day protest against the hardships experienced in the country.