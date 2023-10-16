In an exclusive interview with Accra-based TV3, the actress debunked the perception that Ghanaian youth are lazy, emphasizing that the challenges in saving for the future arise from the adverse economic realities prevailing in the country.
Efia Odo laments Ghana's economic struggles: 'We just work to buy waakye to eat'
Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo, has drawn attention to the harsh living conditions endured by many Ghanaians, shedding light on the paycheck-to-paycheck existence of a substantial portion of the country's workforce.
"We are not lazy; we work tirelessly just to earn a few coins. There's no prospect for the future. Here, we are merely working to afford a meal of waakye. The thought of buying a house or a car is a distant dream. It's always about what we'll eat today and tomorrow, and that's a significant issue," Efia Odo explained.
When probed about her contributions to improve Ghana's situation, she unveiled her plans to collaborate with others to offer support and empowerment to the country's youth.
"I don't like talking too much about what I am coming to do. I want to work with other people to bring about change for the youth," she stressed, underscoring her dedication to being part of a collective effort to address the challenges confronting the younger generation.
Efia Odo has recently garnered praise for her participation in efforts to advocate for better living conditions in Ghana. She stood alongside the organizers of the #OccupyJulorbi demonstration, a three-day protest against the hardships experienced in the country.
Her words bring attention to the real economic struggles faced by many Ghanaians, highlighting the urgency for collective action to address these challenges and create a more prosperous future for the country's youth.
