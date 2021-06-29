RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ejura Riots; Efia Odo, Manasseh Azure, Wanlov and more speak against military brutality

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Some Ghanaian celebrities are speaking against the shooting of protestors in Ejura which has led to two people dying.

2 die from Ejura Riots, Ghanaian celebrities react

Four youth demonstrating at Ejura today, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka, have been shot by joint police and military security team deployed to the area.

According to reports, two of them have passed on and been buried by Islam practice. The death reports have since sparked outrage on social media and the likes of Efia Odo, Lydia Forson, Wanlov, Manasseh Azure among others have been talking.

Manasseh Azure, the award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist, taking to Twitter shared a screenshot from a video taken from a video that captured the riot and wrote "soldier who kneels and takes aim before shooting isn't shooting to disperse the human beings he's facing. He probably has a target in mind. #Ejura #FixTheCountry #WeAreAllKaka".

Actress Efia Odo, who has been vocal as one of the popular faces supporting the #FixTheCountry also took the microblogging platform to say that "2 people confirmed dead 6-9 on admission and seriously injured and more are being brought in to the hospital. This is getting serious and chaotic. People should be allowed to express their woes without being physically attacked. This is not the way".

Lydia Forson, Wanlov among others have all been speaking against the military brutality in Ejura. See the tweets below for what they have been saying.

