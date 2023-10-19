ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Efia Odo reveals plans to venture into Afrobeats after unsuccessful rap song

Gideon Nicholas Day

Ghanaian actress, socialite, and now musician, Efia Odo, has revealed plans to delve into Afrobeat music after her initial single, "Freak" failed to resonate with the music scene.

Efia Odo reveals plans to venture into Afrobeats after unsuccessful rap song
Efia Odo reveals plans to venture into Afrobeats after unsuccessful rap song

In an exclusive interview on the Day Show, Efia Odo acknowledged the criticism and backlash her debut song received, expressing her commitment to learning and evolving.

Recommended articles

She revealed that she has been diligently working on Afrobeat tracks, emphasizing her belief that the genre aligns better with the preferences of the Ghanaian audience.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

"I've been working on Afrobeat songs ever since I released 'Freak.' I've taken the time to understand my audience, and I'm ready to connect with Ghanaians on their level," she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing critiques about her first song, Efia Odo gracefully accepted feedback, stating, "That's fine; that's why I went back, took their advice, did my homework, and aimed to create something better. I wasn't born to do music; I was born to entertain, and that's what I'm going to do. Every day is a learning school."

Highlighting the global popularity of Afrobeat, Efia Odo acknowledged its widespread appeal, noting its increasing listenership even in the United States.

She sees this as a strategic move to align with the evolving preferences of music lovers.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

"People love Afrobeat; in America, people even listen to more Afrobeat than R&B. It is going where it has to go," she remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Efia Odo confidently asserted her ability to captivate audiences, claiming that continuous surveillance of her activities would be more enthralling than watching the popular reality show, Big Brother.

"I should have said I am the missing link in the entertainment industry instead of only in music because I am a very entertaining person. If you had a camera on me 24/7, you would be entertained more than Big Brother; you people have been watching," she added.

Gideon Nicholas Day
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patricia poku

Patricia Poku Amankwah: 'I am not the richest woman in Ghana'

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo.

Shatta Wale disappointed me - Efia Odo reveals

Black Sherif

This is so cute: Black Sherif impressed as he teaches woman how to speak Twi

Kuami Eugene

'Everyone does it' - Kuami Eugene on song theft accusations