The home, Echoing Hills Village, via Twitter, approached the actress and asked her how many retweets would she love them to get so as she pays them a visit.

The kind actress replied, saying that “awww I can visit, you don’t any retweets” and further asked where the home is located.

Echoing Hills Village, which is based in the Madina vicinity disclosed its location to the part-time Okay FM Presenter and she never disappointed them.

In videos and photos shared on Twitter, Efia Odo is seen having a good time with the residents of the facility after she gifted them some variety of items as well.

In appreciation of her kind gesture, Echoing Hills Village, once again took to Twitter to thank the Actress.

The official account of the home wrote: “Our WCW... We asked for a visit and she came with gifts, made the children have fun. She encouraged them, danced and talked with them. it was amazing and a pleasure having you visit us Ms Efia @efiaodo1 🙏

This Efia replied, saying that “I had more fun than they did, thank you soo much for inviting me. God richly bless you for dedicating your lives to these wonderful kids. I love you and tell them they’ll see me soooonnnn”

See some photos and videos of Efia having fun with inhabitants of the social welfare home and don’t forget to encourage her to do more.