The born again American rapper dropped his much-anticipated gospel album titled “Jesus Is King”. Efya after listening to the album wrote “omg omg omg omg omg Kanye West just saved my life ... thank you Jesus ...!!!”

What one may think it is good news to fans who believe in the Christian faith, rather attracted attack from some fans, who had issues with Efya’s post. Most wondered why she wasn’t ever saved by the music from Ghanaian Gospel musicians or Christians personalities.

These unhappy fans took to Twitter to register their disappointment in Efya’s post. Read the tweets below for what they have to say and share your tweets with us.