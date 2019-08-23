The Excellence In Broadcasting Network, at its birth was home of stars in the media space but now, the story is different as most of these TV/Radio icons have ditched the media house for other jobs.

Bola Ray in explaining what is causing some of his staff quitting their jobs with the Kwabena Duffour owned media house, cited the financial struggle the company is facing as the reason.

READ ALSO: Safo Kantanka Jnr fires Juliet Ibrahim for saying he cheated on her

In a video seen by pulse.come.gh, Bola Ray said “2018, for 7 months I have not paid salaries …at a point somebody will come and say my wife is not feeling so we travelling to go for treatment so I can’t work with you anymore, then they will leave”.

The EIB C.E.O added that people kept quitting their jobs to a point that when anybody enters his office he perceives that they want to leave too. “it got to a point that anybody who walks into my office I say are you resigning?” he said.

Detailing the financial challenges the EIB is currently faced with, Bola Ray mentioned that unlike some time back that when he goes to Kumasi and about 3 Prado vehicles come to pick him at the airport but the last time, just one saloon car came to pick him.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown introduces her daughter to the world with a new show

Nevertheless, motivating and inspiring his audience at this year’s iYES conference, he advised that people should not be influenced by material things, adding that, difficulties in life are only eye opening opportunities.

Hear more from Bola Ray in the video below.