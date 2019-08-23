Addressing a TV Africa presenter, who mocked her relationship life on TV after her ex-boyfriend, Iceberg Slim, confessed to cheating on her, Juliet Ibrahim disclosed that Safo Kantanka Jnr also cheated on her.

“You say I should go back to my ex-husband and stop waiting for Mr Right, even after all I went through with him and how he’s moved on with the lady he impregnated while we were married?” an excerpt from her post on Instagram stated.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s son replied this comment throwing subtle shade at his ex-wife that her story is a fictitious one. Sharing a post on Facebook, he wrote “Well..... I never told my side of the story and I don’t think there is the need to. Reason is am busy thinking of new models and how best to use this new automobile policy Government has launched not to waste my time on someone’s made believe life story”

