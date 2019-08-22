The actress was addressing a TV Africa presenter, who mocked her relationship life on TV after her ex-boyfriend, Iceberg Slim, confessed to cheating on her.

The TV Africa presenter wondered why Juliet Ibrahim would divorce Kwadwo Safo Jnr for another man to cheat on her and in her reaction, she revealed the son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo also cheated on her when they were married.

An excerpt from her post on Instagram reads “You say I should go back to my ex-husband and stop waiting for Mr Right, even after all I went through with him and how he’s moved on with the lady he impregnated while we were married?”

Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Jnr got married in 2010 but divorced in 2013. The once upon a time lovers had a son together but have all moved on after their divorce which has seen Kwadwo setting with another woman.