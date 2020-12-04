Speaking on Kastle FM, Socrate, who is a known NPP sympathizer and serves as the Director of Creative Arts, responsible for Programmes & Projects at the Commission for National Culture said if even both parties are thieves, he'll prefer how NPP steals.

Sharing his thoughts about corruption on the 'Kastle Drive' radio show, Socrate Safo shared a story of two armed robbers to buttress his point.

“ Let me tell you this story of two thieves who went to rob someone of all their belongings. After robbing the person, the two thieves were arguing amongst themselves. One of them said they should kill the victim and run away. The other thief said no they shouldn’t kill the victim but spare his life," he told Amansan Krakye, the host of the show.

Continuing his story, he said “ they were arrested in the course of their robbery operation and were sent to court to be prosecuted. During the court prosecution, the victim who was robbed came to plead for the one who insisted that they shouldn’t kill him".

Linking the story to the discussion, mynewsgh.com, quoted him to have said that “ let’s assume that NPP and NDC are thieves just like most people say. But when you consider the two political parties you will realize that at least NPP would steal from us but still implement good policies which will benefit the ordinary people they’re stealing from.

He added that “ on the other hand, NDC are those thieves who will steal all your belongings and also take your ATM card to go and withdraw the only money you’re left with in your bank account".

Concluding his submission, Mr Safo said “this is the meaning of my story. So between these two thieves whom do you prefer. The one who will steal you but yet make you have some benefits out of it or the one who will steal you and yet be so heartless that the little benefit you’ll get too they’ll take it from you?".

Filmmaker, Socrate Safo

The comments come at the back of Ghana going to the polls on Monday, December 7th. As such political tensions have risen as supporters from both parties sharing their thoughts on what should influence electorates on the choice they will be making.

