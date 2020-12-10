The Ghanaian singer has also extended his congratulation to President-Elect H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama for playing their part in the peaceful elections.

"Big congratulations to the whole of Ghana for putting Ghana first, congratulations to everybody that went out to vote ... thank you for making this a peaceful and transparent election. Thank you for not making violent," he said in a video he shared on social media.

Samini casts his vote in Dansoman

Extending his congratulations to Nana Addo who was declared the winner of the presidential race, the 'Kpoyaka' singer said " big up yourself President-Elect, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," speaking Twi, he added that " kpoyaka, you've done it all".

"Big up yourself, His Excellency Ex-President Mr Mahama for also making it peaceful and making it calm. Big yourself, the opposition party, big up yourself NPP, big up NDC, this peace wouldn't have been possible without all of you working together," he added.

‘Thank you for giving NDC a working majority in Parliament’ – Mahama to Ghanaians

Samini who controversially endorsed the re-election of the sitting President, went on to ask Ghanaians to put the country first to support Nana Addo to fulfil the good plans he has for Ghana.

He said, " so all for Ghana, let's all come together and help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continue his next 4 years and let's put Ghana first, let's help him achieve the dreams and aspirations and all the big plans that he has for the Nation".

In the video below, Samini also encouraged supporters of the NPP and Nana Addo to be circumspect with their celebrations so that they don't trigger others on the other side to ignite any misunderstanding and violence.

Yesterday, the E.C, Jean Mensa, declared Nana Addo the winner of the presidential race. However, the NDC later in the night, held a Press Conference to reject the results. According to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the declaration by the EC is flawed and one that would not be accepted by the NDC.

Asiedu Nketia, Haruna Iddrisu and John Mahama

Addressing the press, he said, "We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting President as the winner of the 2020 elections."

"As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair…We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation," he added.