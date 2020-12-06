According to Dr UN, real name Kwame Fordjour, he wants Ghana to remain to peaceful so that his next award scheme can run smoothly because the next one will be massive for Kumericans.

Speaking during peace march organized by Kumasi based radio station, Pure FM, Dr UN addressing the crowd said: " We are walking peace, the next awards coming off in 6th March 2021, but first let's have peace first. The next awards coming is for the people of Kumerica".

This becomes one few the times Dr UN has been seen publicly after his arrest about two months ago. The self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), was arrested in Kumasi at the premises of Hello-FM by National Security operatives.

In a peacefmonline.com report, his arrest was in connection with a fake award ceremony he organized in Kumasi. The report detailed that 'Dr. UN' was on the radar of the security agencies after the fake award ceremony he organized in the Ashanti Region in 2018.

Following his recent infamous awards scheme scam that saw him giving awards to the likes of Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, VC of University of Ghana among other top Ghanaian personalities with his awards, it emerged that he jumped his bail condition from his arrest, hence, his re-arrest.

A month ago, Dr UN appeared in the Asokore Mampong District Court, presided over by Her Worship, Portia Molly Sally, who ordered a medical examination to be conducted on the self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN).

According to the trial judge, the mental fitness of an accused person is a prerequisite to a fair trial and that Dr UN needs to have the mental capacity to understand and appreciate court proceedings.

Twelve days ago, following his arrest, Dr UN was granted bail and this has seen him out and about and continuing his business as usual.