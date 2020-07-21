Just like most African grandmothers, the “Heavy Load” hitmaker is being asked to bring forth a child and would be taken good care of by her granny.

The rapper shared a WhatsApp audio of her grandmother asking her to conceive and would take care of the baby even if she goes broke.

“Give me a grandchild. Even if they are twins, I will accept them. I beg you in the name of God, give me a grandchild,” she said.

She said Eno Barony might benefit from giving birth just like her mother did.

Listen to the hilarious conversation between Eno Barony and her grandmother below.