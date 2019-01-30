According to a report by mynewsgh.com, officials of EOCO will be accompanied by some armed policemen to hunt the homes of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar and actors like James Gardiner, Two Sweet Annan by the close of today January 30, 2019.

This move is to freeze all properties owned by Nana Appiah Mensah as Government is putting in mechanisms to recoup the locked up cash in the Menzgold saga.

According to the website, some buildings and cars which the Zylofon signed stars received as a benefit from joining NAM1's creative arts company are still in the name of the parent organization Zylofon Media and could have only be transferred into the name of the artistes upon completion of their individual contracts.

If the report is anything to go by, then it means NAM1 owns the cars, houses and other properties some of these showbiz personalities received from his companies, therefore, they are of interest to EOCO which has secured a court order to freeze all assets of the Zylofon Boss.

In the heat of this seizure, Zylofon TV and FM have already announced an intention to suspend operation from today.