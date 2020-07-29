Criss Waddle, who brought Medikal into the limelight, is seen as the backbone of the 2019 VGMA “Rapper of the Year” winner.

The two have worked together for years and even after parting ways, they have a strong relationship and speak highly of each other when they get a platform.

The “Bie Gya” rapper who couldn’t hide how much he cherishes Medikal’s gratefulness to him took to Twitter yesterday to say he is yet to meet someone like him.

He added that not even his family members and friends are as grateful as the rapper.

“Till today 29-JuLY-2020 at exactly 2:57pm I can confirm that I still haven’t met anyone that’s as grateful and appreciative as @AmgMedikal not even my family & friends I grew up with,” he tweeted.

He also revealed that controversial Showboy influenced him to establish AMG Business record label and further stated that he [Showboy] forced him to collaborate for the first time with Stonebwoy.

“In as much as I think SHOWBOY is a mad man or an idiot of a brother,he definitely gave me the drive to form AMG,I needed that push and pressure @2hypegang he also gave me the pressure to record bie gya with @stonebwoyb”.

How much do you appreciate your friends and business partners? Share with us below.