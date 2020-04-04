The fan identified as Frank Arhin is reported to have been in a critical condition after suffering from an accident at Medikal’s “Welcome To Sowutuom” concert last year, which has left him at the Korle Bu Hospital since then.

Medikal cleared the air on the issue Wednesday, saying he has spent over GHC30,000 on hospital bills and even displayed some of the receipts from the hospital.

Responding to the issue, Medikal’s former boss Criss Waddle branded Frank as ungrateful, adding that he will rot at the hospital if he doesn’t tell the media the truth.

He said Medikal’s mother and his team took risk for two consecutive months to support the fan but received ‘ungratefulness’ in return.

Criss responded to Medikal’s post on the issue on Instagram saying: “The guy told all his story and never for once mentioned how money spent on him is more than 20,000 not to mention the risk your mum and the rest of team took to go back and forth for him for 2 Months straight.

Criss Waddle comment on Instagram

Just because we need help sometimes don’t mean we have to be ungrateful. I really hope the media will pay the rest of his bills for him, he go Dey there keep [sic] until he comes back to tell the truth.”