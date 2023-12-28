Excitement as Afua Asantewaa hits 105 hours sing-a-thon record (VIDEO)

The time she has achieved so far equals the existing record established in 2012 by Indian Sunil Waghmare. However, the Guinness World Record is yet to officially review Afua Asantewaa's attempt to confirm if she has indeed surpassed the existing record.

Pulse Ghana

Regardless, supporters of Afua Asantewaa, who have gathered at the Akwaaba Village where the sing-a-thon is taking place, have been jubilant over the milestone of reaching 105 hours so far.

