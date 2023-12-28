ADVERTISEMENT
Excitement as Afua Asantewaa hits 105 hours sing-a-thon record (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Afua Asantewaa is steadily on her way to becoming a Guinness World Record holder.

The Ghanaian broadcast journalist, engaged in a sing-a-thon to break the world record, has successfully sung for four days nonstop. This morning, on December 28th, at 9:00 AM, she reached 105 hours of singing.

The time she has achieved so far equals the existing record established in 2012 by Indian Sunil Waghmare. However, the Guinness World Record is yet to officially review Afua Asantewaa's attempt to confirm if she has indeed surpassed the existing record.

Regardless, supporters of Afua Asantewaa, who have gathered at the Akwaaba Village where the sing-a-thon is taking place, have been jubilant over the milestone of reaching 105 hours so far.

Afua is not stopping soon. She aims to continue singing until tomorrow or until her strength allows, her to accumulate enough time to break and extend the current record. Check out the moment she reached the 105 hours in the video below.

