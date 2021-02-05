According to the 'Baby I’m Sorry' singer, he was in good space with Ghanaian actress but he has lost the connection and his attempt to reconnect has been proving futile.

“I have tried many times to resurrect my failed love attempt with Akuapem Poloo. We were in a very good space I can say. She is the reason I have released my new song ‘Baby I’m sorry," Jeff Cool said.

In an interview with GNA, he continued that "I wish she could give me another chance. It is my dream to walk her down the aisle.”

The China-based artiste who is confident in establishing himself as a household name in Ghana has a lot of musical projects up his sleeves. He has promised to share more of his works after his ‘China to Beijing’ project.

Check out Jeff Cool's latest song, 'Baby I'm Sorry' below which he says is dedicated to the controversial Ghanaian actress.