The Ghanaian singer welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Bridget Agyeman Boating, over 6 months ago. Reminiscing on the day he first saw his son, he shared a throwback photo of his delivery day with a message of hope and prayer.

He captioned the post “father bless me and my family Arvid Jnr Fameye my superstar you will be great,” and it has got people thinking that the singer just turned a father but information available to pulse.com.gh says the boy is over six months old.

The post has since gathered over 24,000 likes after 4 hours with hundreds of comments from his fans and colleagues in the showbiz photo, who may have missed the memo when Fameye announced in April that he is now father in a birthday wish to his baby mama.

However, this becomes the first time the ‘Nothing I get’ singer has shared a photo of his son on his page. Nevertheless, puls.com.gh has ever seen a video of Famiyeh Jnr having a good time in his father’s. the post was shared on an Instagram account his parents have created for him. See it below.