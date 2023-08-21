This Ghana-Nigeria comparison is making us depressed - Fameye laments

Asake's impressive performance at the O2 Arena has ignited a lively debate about the differences between Nigerian and Ghanaian music, leading to various opinions from industry professionals and musicians.

Industry players and musicians alike have both shared their opinions on the matter, including Fameye who thinks fans have taken away the worth of artists in Ghana through the constant comparison and criticism.

According to Fameye, this constant “name and shame” has left Ghanaian artistes depressed and frustrated.

In a tweet, he expressed his dissatisfaction with how the constant comparisons have devalued the worth of artists in Ghana "You people especially for this App take agenda comot all the value & worth of Artiste in this country, depressed & frustrate us!!!" he wrote.

Ahmed Oloade, popularly known as Asake, on Sunday night made history as the first Nigerian newbie to sell out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Asake's entrance for his latest show at the 02 was one of the major highlights of the concert as the singer was seen arriving on stage for the show from a helicopter in the middle of the auditorium.

He performed a medley of songs from his debut album, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ and his sophomore project, ‘Work Of Art.’

