According to the Ghanaian singer, he doesn’t smoke the substance but finds it as medicinal herbs, therefore, it’s not a thing he’ll say no to when it comes to using it. Speaking about how he can consume it, Fameye said he’ll prefer it in food, especially waakye.

“I do not smoke but if you mix it with Waakye, I can consume it easily. I see the marijuana leaf as a green leaf when mixed with lettuce and other vegetables. I cannot smoke but if mixed with tea or any food…I can take it easy,” the ‘Nothing I Get’ singer reportedly said on a Kantanka TV show.

READ ALSO: Bob Risky ditches makeup and wig to show up at father's birthday party as a man

The last time the Ghanain singer made singer headlines when was when he shared a photo of his son for the first time on social media. According to information available to pulse.com.gh, the singer’s named Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame is over 5 months old.