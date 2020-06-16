According to the Ghanaian singer, he doesn’t smoke the substance but finds it as medicinal herbs, therefore, it’s not a thing he’ll say no to when it comes to using it. Speaking about how he can consume it, Fameye said he’ll prefer it in food, especially waakye.

I do not smoke but if you mix it with Waakye, I can consume it easily. I see the marijuana leaf as a green leaf when mixed with lettuce and other vegetables. I cannot smoke but if mixed with tea or any food…I can take it easy,” the ‘Nothing I Get’ singer reportedly said on a Kantanka TV show.

The last time the Ghanain singer made singer headlines when was when he shared a photo of his son for the first time on social media. According to information available to pulse.com.gh, the singer’s named Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame is over 5 months old.

Fameye and son
