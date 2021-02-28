The Ghanaian singer's mother, Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti, who died on January 7 2021, was laid to rest in the U.K where she was based.

A private ceremony was held the past weekend in Brompton, London, with very few family members present without Becca attending.

The biography of the 51-year-old which was featured in the 'Celebration of Life’ book handed out at the burial and church service did not mention Becca as a daughter whilst it featured 2 other children of Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti.

Juliana Oti-Yiadon's Biography

In a detailed critique report by Chris-Vincent, Becca did not reach out to her mother after her explosive interview in which she cried out about her daughter neglecting, hence, the family anticipated that she may not partake in the funeral.

"After all, a daughter who fails to respect her mother or make peace with her when she was alive and continues to hold resentment towards her even after her death is not a daughter at all," Chris-Vincent wrote.

The Ghanaian-UK based Lawyer and blogger, continued that "Becca did not make peace with her mother before she died. In fact, she did not even attempt to reach out to her following the media outburst about 2 years ago".

The late Juliana Yiadom Oti’s other two children, two young boys who were born in London after she relocated to the UK, wrote a touching tribute to their mother. and they were mentioned as her surviving children.

The boys wrote: “You were the most wonderful mum, a treasure that can never be replaced. You matured us with your tender love and supported us in every way. One in a million, we will never forget the precious time we shared as a family. We will always deeply cherish the memories we have of you.”

According the publication by Chris-Vincent Becca held separate ceremony in Accra in honour of her mother.