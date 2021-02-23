A little The Ghanaian singer's biological mother was reported to have died in London, where she is based, after battling an illness. Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti passed on in the first week of 2021.

Becca's estranged relationship with her mother became a public topic after reports of her complaining that her daughter has abandoned her surfaced online after an explosive interview with Chris-Vincent.

Becca says 'this shock and pain is unbearable' as she breaks silence on mother's death

The late Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti accused Becca's husband of him polluting her daughter to ignore her over reports that he allegedly claimed she is a witch.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the mother to the singer has been sent home with a burial service was held in a church but with no filing past as her casket remained closed and covered with colourful kente.

It was a private ceremony held in strict adherence to the coronavirus protocol in Brompton, London, with very few family members present. of whom some poured out glowing tribute the Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti who died at age 51.

There was no sign of the 'African Woman' singer present. However, Becca paid tribute to her mother hours after her death when she took to social media to say that "One of the darkest days of my life. I just lost My mom... Madam Julie Oti following a very brief illness".

She continued that "this shock and pain is unbearable and the family would like to beg for understanding and respect of our privacy during this difficult time to mourn". The post shared on 8th January remains Becca's last social media post then.

Pulse.com.gh extends our condolence to the singer and her family, watch the funeral ceremony in the video below that also saw Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti's casket carried on a chariot to the ceremony.