Fantana reportedly loses boyfriend

Identified as Ayanle Husein, a Muslim, Fantana disclosed that they have been together for a while now until his demise.

She paid tribute to her boyfriend with heartfelt words. She wrote, Ayanle Hussein, my love. I can’t believe they took you away from me. My angel on earth, I am so broken. I cried and cried. I love you so much. You made me a better

person; you thought me so much and believed in me. I'm sorry they did this to you. we loved each other so much. From day one, we were inseparable.

"I'm going to miss praying with you on FaceTime, whiles you taught me about the Quran and I taught you about the Bible. I am going to miss your advice and how you

never let me give up but always want me to be better," parts of her post read.

She also disclosed their many plans that will be left unfulfilled.

"We had so many plans. I was going to make you move to Potomac just so you could support me when I audition In the Real Housewives of Potomac. You supported

everything I do even If It doesn’t make sense," she stated.

However, until his demise, the 'And so what' crooner had kept her partner away from the limelight.

Read her full post below:

