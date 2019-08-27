Over the weekend, it’s has been reported that the budding singer’s mother, Mrs Dorcas Nda-Affo Toffey, who is a business mogul and a philanthropist, emerged winner of the NDC primaries in the Jomoro constituency.

Still, in her celebration mood for her mother, the singer posted a photo of them together to publicly profess her love for her mother.

She captioned the photo “My #1 supporter and the BEST mom ever. I love my mom so much”, however, what caught the attention of many is how her supposed mother as she claims looks very young.

See her post below.