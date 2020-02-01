The lovers who claimed to have broken, with series of drama on social media to convince their fans that their relationship has hit the rock, have been spotted out together for the first time after their breakup drama.

In a video pulse.com.gh has seen on social media, Medikal and Fella Makafui stepped out for a baecation treatment in one of Accra’s plush hotels on the beach. In the selfie video recorded by the “Omo Ada” rapper, he is said saying that “hello people, I know you guys miss me I went for some vacation and I am back”.

The video also captured Fella Makafui who happily looked laughed on whilst her boyfriend made the statement quizzed "what vacation?”. Another excerpt of the video shows Fella dancing in a hotel room with Medikal cheering her on whilst recording.

Medikal, Sister Derby and Fella Makafui

The lovers have been dating over a year now after Medikal broke with Sister Derby and their relationship has been generating buzz ever since. Watch them reunite after their supposed breakup in the video below.