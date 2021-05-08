RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Fix your attitude' is equal to 'fix the country' - Abeiku Santana (WATCH)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana has said the difference between ‘Fix the Country’ and ‘Fix Your Attitude’ protests are the same when both are weighed on the same scale.

On Monday, May 3, some Ghanaians stormed the Twitter platform with the ‘Fix the Country’ protest to draw the government’s attention to the hardships people are facing in the country.

There have been over 500,000 tweets about ‘Fix the Country’, making it the biggest online political protest in Ghana so far. But plans to move it from online to offline has been stopped by the Ghana Police service.

Some celebrities, including John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, Joselyn Dumas, Kwaw Kese, Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson, have joined the protest, highlighting some of the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.

However, some celebrities believe Ghanaians should fix their attitudes first before asking the government to fix the country. Others claim President Nana Akufo-Addo isn’t Jesus Christ to fix the country’s problems. Another set of celebrities believe hashtags won’t get anywhere while some don’t want to have a hand in it over the politicisation of issues in Ghana.

Reacting to both protests, Abeiku Santana has said people go into government with bad attitudes they learned from home and in turn affect their performance in public offices.

"Ghanaians go into government with their attitudes from home. So, what we see in government isn't new. It's our attitudes,” he said on his show on Okay FM on Friday, May 7.

“So, if you end up in the government and isn’t pleased about your attitude, you have the power to change things. So, those saying 'fix your attitude' end up at 'fix the country' and vice versa.”

“When some people want votes, their attitudes are different but when they come into power, things change. We deceive people to come into power. We get into power with such attitudes and end up ruining the country. Fix your attitude and country are the same.”

“So, fix your attitude in government and it will fix the country,” he added.

