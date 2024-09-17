ADVERTISEMENT
Flowking speaks on celebrities doing politics, says 'I won’t be selfish'

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian rapper Flowking Stone has shared his thoughts on what would influence him to endorse a political party in Ghana.

Flowking Stone names his son, Flowprince
In an interview with Amansan Krakye, the “Go Low” hitmaker stressed that financial gain would never motivate him to support a party while the general public suffers.

"I believe that before I promote a political party, I need to thoroughly review their policies to ensure they will benefit my fans and Ghanaians at large. I won’t be selfish and accept money to endorse a party if it doesn’t address the real issues," Flowking Stone said.

Flowking Stone
He further explained that he would only endorse a party’s manifesto if it presented concrete benefits to his fanbase and the broader Ghanaian society. "I will wait until I am certain that a party’s manifesto offers tangible benefits to my fans before making any endorsement."

His comments follow closely after Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan publicly distanced himself from partisan politics.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan had recently withdrawn from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, where he had previously been involved as part of the NPP’s manifesto and Youth and Sports sub-committee for the 2024 elections. Gyan’s decision marks a shift from his earlier support of Dr Bawumia, as he now chooses to focus on his humanitarian efforts.

In a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gyan reflected on his choice, stating, “I haven’t been fair to the youth and the people of Ghana. Henceforth, I am not affiliated to any political party. I will continue with my humanitarian work and help the youth of Ghana in my own small way.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
He concluded his statement by wishing all political parties a peaceful election and reaffirmed his commitment to serve the country in a non-political capacity.

Since retiring from professional football, Gyan has been active in grassroots sports initiatives, particularly through his leadership in the All Regional Games, which aim to revive sports development in Ghana.

