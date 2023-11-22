Bullgod' s remarks come in response to Nigerian entertainment blogger and media personality Adesope Olajide, who suggested in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM, that Ghanaian artists should regularly visit Nigeria to promote their songs on Nigerian media outlets.
Forget Nigeria, use TikTok to promote your songs – Bullgod to Ghana artistes
Renowned Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has advised Ghanaian musicians to prioritize promoting their songs through social media platforms like TikTok instead of traveling to Nigeria for promotion.
However, Bullgod, speaking in a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, emphasized that the internet has provided creatives worldwide with the opportunity to showcase their work to different markets globally.
He expressed a preference for promoting songs at TikTok’s office rather than in Nigeria.
“When you release a song in Accra, the next city you should go to is TikTok. If I have money for promotion, I will go and find a TikTok office and pay them for my promo,” he stated.
Bullgod continued to emphasize that it would be more effective for Ghanaian musicians to leverage TikTok and other social media platforms for promoting their music.
“If the sun in Ghana is hot, the sun in Nigeria is also hot. Everything is digital. Even on this show, we don’t have to be here. If we say we want to do this show, we don’t even have to come here. All of us. Your channel can run normally; we can be in our bedrooms and be online, and people will still listen to us. Corona taught us that. There is no need to go to Lagos; we do not have the time. We should rather go to the office of TikTok and market our songs there,” he added.
Bullgod's comments join the heated debate about the state of the music industry in Ghana and how it can be improved. about the state of the entertainment sector in Ghana.
