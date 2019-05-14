The founder of the Ghana Movie Awards married his wife at a star-studded ceremony in Accra in March 2018. Some few months after their nuptials, they welcomed a child together.

Fred Nuamah was at John Dumelo’s white wedding as his Best Man and though he was seen happy at his duty, his home was sadly wrecking apart according to a report by Ghanacelebrities.com.

“The infant marriage of Ghanaian actor/producer Fred Nuamah is currently running on life support,” the website wrote.

None of the parties has confirmed the report yet but a pulse.com.gh check on Instagram shows that Mrs Nuamah has deleted all photos of her wedding and husband on her page.

We can’t tell if that has any connection to the report but it doesn’t look like a good single amidst the report of their marriage breaking down. However, pulse.com.gh will keep you updated if we lay our hands on any new piece of information related to this.