According to the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Female Vocalist of the Year” nominee, Okyeame Kwame’s statement was in direct opposite of the bigger picture of the new initiative by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The “Akyia” hitmaker told YFM in Kumasi that she loves Okyeame Kwame but his statement was sort of baseless.

“I love Okyeame Kwame but I think I would disagree with him. Maybe he is not thinking about the future,” she told NYDJ. “If we really want to promote Ghana we should consider French because we are surrounded by francophone countries. It would be good; it will boost Ghana economically.”

She said the world is moving fast so it’s necessary to adopt the language.

“If he had said this 20 years ago, I would understand. But for this age and technological advancement and where we are headed, I think he goofed. Maybe he is being too emotional about it.”

READ MORE: Top American sunglasses brand Ray-Ban to partner Sarkodie?

eShun added that there are so many benefits we can get from French. She cited – based on her recent experience in Senegal – business opportunities, international relations and easy communication between Ghanaian artistes and actors and French-speaking countries.

“I was excited when I heard the news. It’s a good initiative. We have many francophone countries around us but we find it difficult to communicate in French.”

“I found it difficult to communicate in Senegal on my recent trip because I didn’t know French. It would have been easier if I knew it.”

“It’s a great way to go because it will boost our business relations with other countries. It will also make Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s Pan-African dream come true.”

“It will also help our musicians and actor communicate better when they visit our neighbouring countries.”

eShun believes this is so far: “the greatest thing that the government has suggested for us.”

Watch the full interview below.