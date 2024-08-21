Funeral or party? Lavish 'funeral after-party sparks social media reactions

The funeral of Madam Comfort Asumadu, wife of prominent businessman Alex Nkrumah, culminated in a lively 'rock and roll' party.
Initial photos from the ceremony, which went viral online, highlighted the elegant décor, esteemed dignitaries, and opulent setting, generating buzz on social media.
Notable attendees included Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, as well as actors and socialites like Vivian Jill and Akua Amoakowaa, who gathered to pay their respects.
However, the highlight of the event was the extravagant after-party, which has also gone viral. Guests, dressed in all-black attire, enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, food, and dancing.
This has sparked widespread reactions online, with many netizens criticising the transformation of a solemn occasion into a celebration.
Some also expressed concerns about the attire of certain guests, particularly those in revealing dinner dresses.
Reactions
@Nkosoohene said "Garage should take notes. This is what we call All Black Party!!", @iamaleshinloye1 added "Spend all your money while you are still alive oo"
Another tweep @JuicyCFC said," the dead body see how them dey chill serf he go vex say he die, ein head top wey people dey twii soloku like that" , @Ray_Gyamfi " Funerals these days de3 chilling nkoaa , make you no do mistake then die oo"