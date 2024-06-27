Funny Face accuses ex Vanessa of giving kids marijuana, plans to sue her and family

During a TikTok conversation with Ghanaian socialites, the comedian stated his intention to take legal action against Vanessa and her family if his suspicions are proven true.
Funny Face has expressed suspicions that the mother of his children may have been giving them marijuana to smoke.
He recounted an incident where he saw one of his daughters appearing intoxicated during Vanessa's live social media session, allegedly showing signs of being under the influence of marijuana.
"I'm planning to sue Vanessa and her entire family because they have started giving our daughters, Ella and Bella, marijuana. Recently, I saw Vanessa on a live video and noticed one of my daughters staggering and falling backwards, which indicated she was intoxicated," Funny Face asserted.
He also mentioned an earlier exchange with Vanessa's father after he accused him of using marijuana.
"Vanessa's father told me to check my head for calling him a marijuana grower. But it doesn't change the fact that he also smokes," Funny Face added.
This controversy arises amid Funny Face's ongoing dispute with Vanessa over custody issues, including his desire for a DNA test regarding their children.
Background:
Since his split from Vanessa in 2021, Funny Face has faced public scrutiny and legal issues, including periods of confinement and psychiatric treatment.
His behaviour has sparked concerns about mental health, exacerbated by his turbulent relationship with Vanessa and his limited access to his children.
Recently, he has been involved in a custody battle with Vanessa and faced legal consequences related to reckless driving, which endangered multiple lives.