Indications from his recent posts on social media show he has fallen all over again for Vanessa and he is willing to do anything possible to patch up their broken relationship.

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Funny Face shared a video of Vanessa starring in “Chop Box to Chop Box” YouTube series with Brother Sammy and warned him to stay away.

funny Face and Baby Mama (Ama Vanessa)

He called her his ‘queen’ and ‘beautiful’, and blamed his misdemeanour on depression.

“Tell him how we love each other and broken heart sent me to depression .. which nearly made me threw my life into da thrash can .. Depression is real people,” he stated in the post.

He advised people suffering from depression to seek medical help and further apologised to Vanessa.

Funny Face captioned the video: “ GYE NYAME “ Heeeerrrrrh brother SAMMY… ur last warning ... if u know da slaps I have taken before making her my queen .. which almost collapsed.. but guess what .. dis beautiful woman ryt here deserves da world .. BABY am truly sorry .. will come to Kumasi soon and give u .. ur favorite.. is JAH WISDOM der ? Tell him how we love each other and broken heart sent me to depression .. which nearly made me threw my life into da thrash can .. Depression is real people .. seek for medical help when u see da signs… now brother Sammy If u don’t move away from where u are standing and I catch you .. you go feel da blows for ur face .. AMA ANOKYEWAAA PAPA BI .. Ama Kafra .. na wo hu do .. booorrrr me damm “ I LOVE YOU .. pls let’s raise dis kids together pls .. Broken home destroys and affects children soo much .. pls I promise to take da slaps like dat.. stillllllllllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND.”