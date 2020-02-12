Funny and Adjoa, who is a police officer, brought their sweet, envious marriage to a shocking end in 2016 following allegations of infidelity on the part of the woman.

The two washed their dirty linen in public after their bitter divorce and at some point, Adjoa claimed Funny Face lasts two minutes in bed.

But on Wednesday morning (Feb. 12), the “Cow & Chicken” series producer decided to let all his anger and hatred for his ex-wife go.

In a social media post, he revealed that he had ‘harboured so much hatred and anger’ towards his wife but after a morning devotion and prayers, he felt deep in his ‘spirit’ that he should publicly forgive her.

He asked for forgiveness for all the insults they traded during their divorce period, adding that ‘let’s live peacefully on this earth for da world we see today is passing away so quickly’.

Interestingly, he trolled his wife for calling him ‘two minutes man’, saying the two minutes has turned to twins.

He captioned their photo: “A letter to my Ex wife ... Hello NaNa Adwoa …how u doin ? Hope all is well with u and da family .. well let me go straight to da point .. for some years now .. I have harboured soo much hatred and Anger towards you .. you have da least idea ! While praying dis dawn .. I felt it deep in my spirit ... dat I have to do dis publicly .. from today Nana .. I FORGIVE YOU .. everything you said abt me during our fight .. everything I said abt u too .. pls FORGIVE ME .. let’s live peacefully on dis earth for da world we see today is passing away soo quickly .. TODAY WE ARE HERE .. TOMORROW WE GONE. .. deep within you I know if I die today .. u won’t be happy .. and vice verse ! Recently when we were shooting KASOA TROTRO tv series .. you saw me and u smiled .. I know even tho u won’t show it .. you are Happy dat things are moving on well with me now . .. and the 2 minutes “ issue “ turned to twins .. GOD has blessed me in double fold NANA .. so from today I SET MY SELF FREE from any anger and rage .. dat has kept me in bondage ... and oh WIKIPEDIA pls update my bio now to my new Wife. I WISH YOU ALL DA BEST. NANA .. keep shinning.”