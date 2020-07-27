Jesus Christ is considered the founder and a strong pillar of Christianity as well as the saviour of humanity. Thus, his name and images are held in high esteem across churches in the world.

However, the “Dangerous Love” hitmaker believes it’s wrong for Christians, especially Africans, to hang the images of Christ on their walls in churches and their homes.

According to Fuse ODG, the painting of white Jesus represents our oppressors and is the seed of dictators like Adolf Hitler, the apartheid in South Africa, the Rwandan genocide and skin bleaching.

In a 14-minutes video he shared on his Instagram, he noted that it’s time for Africans to unlearn the lies by its slave masters and be responsible when dealing with the truth.

READ MORE: Fuse ODG makes history with TINA festival

“For the oppressed, as Africans, we can hope that the oppressors can do the right thing but we cannot depend on it. We need to take our faith into our own hands. We have the responsibility to deal with our own truth and it starts with this (pointing to Jesus’ painting),” he stated.

“This is a seed. This is the seed that gave birth to [Adolf] Hitler and his doctrine. This is the seed that gave birth to the KKK, the apartheid in South Africa, the Rwandan genocide, a people of colour bleaching across the globe till date as we speak, and the list goes on.”

He said it’s not wrong to worship any image of God or Jesus because the Bible prohibits.

“This is not even biblical. If you read the Bible, it specifically tells us not to create any images in the form of a man or a woman or any creature on earth. This is ‘idology’ and again if you read the Bible there’s nothing that got hate than idol worship. We need to take down this images and worship God in spirit and in truth.”

He ended by saying, “this needs to be taken down from every single church in Africa”, before setting the painting of Jesus ablaze.

Watch the controversial video below.