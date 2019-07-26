The Gh One Tv news editor has a son with Osebo, which has seen the two estranged parents make some intertwining headlines about their son. 

Speaking as a guest on Joy FM’s “Strong and Sassy” show, which is hosted by Naa Ashorkor, Nana Aba recounted how she was nursing a child before she turned twenty.

The award-winning Journalist was asked about her life when she was in her twenties and she “I was working, remember I had a child, I was a product of teenage pregnancy” 

Osebo, Nana Aba and their son Osebo, Nana Aba and their son

Talking about her experience as a teenage mother, she said “It was an eye-opener, it was shocking but there was a bit of fun as well just seeing my son smile made me happy … it was a myriad of things but there was joy because I knew I had a target”.

Detailing what time exactly she got pregnant, Nana Aba revealed that it was immediately after her High School graduation and it hit her like a missile. “I had graduated from SHS so I got pregnant around that time.pulse.com.gh heard her say.

Nana Aba Anamoah Nana Aba Anamoah

The outspoken broadcaster added that “It happened really fast for me and so some of the things 20, 21 22-year-olds were doing, I never got the chance to do because I had to work and had to be a mother so that was a shock to me … I never imagined that so it hit me like a missile”.