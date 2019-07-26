The Gh One Tv news editor has a son with Osebo, which has seen the two estranged parents make some intertwining headlines about their son.

Speaking as a guest on Joy FM’s “Strong and Sassy” show, which is hosted by Naa Ashorkor, Nana Aba recounted how she was nursing a child before she turned twenty.

READ ALSO: Dating a sugar daddy is not wrong; I naturally love old men - Fella Makafui

The award-winning Journalist was asked about her life when she was in her twenties and she “I was working, remember I had a child, I was a product of teenage pregnancy”

Talking about her experience as a teenage mother, she said “It was an eye-opener, it was shocking but there was a bit of fun as well just seeing my son smile made me happy … it was a myriad of things but there was joy because I knew I had a target”.

READ ALSO: I have consulted Mallams before - Shatta Wale confesses

Detailing what time exactly she got pregnant, Nana Aba revealed that it was immediately after her High School graduation and it hit her like a missile. “I had graduated from SHS so I got pregnant around that time.” pulse.com.gh heard her say.

The outspoken broadcaster added that “It happened really fast for me and so some of the things 20, 21 22-year-olds were doing, I never got the chance to do because I had to work and had to be a mother so that was a shock to me … I never imagined that so it hit me like a missile”.