The actress has however denied dating a sugar daddy, stating that her previous man before Medikal wasn’t married nor over fifty-years, therefore, he can’t be described as such.

Fella Makafui, however, stated that dating a sugar Daddy is not a bad thing depending on whether the person is married not. Talking about her kind of man, the actress also added that she loves to have matured men who can support her but not essentially financially.

READ ALSO: Mr Eventuary grabs first movie role as a Lawyer - watch behind the scenes

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the 23-year-old denied that her shops were gifted to her by some sugar Daddies. Watch the video below to hear more from Fella Makafui and share your thoughts with us.