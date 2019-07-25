Mr Eventuarry, who is a taxi driver based in Takoradi, will join the group of lawyers to defend clients in the popular TV comedy series, Kejetia versus Makola. Pulse.com.gh has seen some behind the scene footages, which shows that the new actor will be called Lawyer Michael Jackson in the movie.

The internet sensation Mr Eventuarry has won the hearts of many with how he speaks the English language in a hilarious way. Some of his funny videos have gone viral across the borders of Ghana and this has exposed him to some opportunities.

Patrick Mensah has also posed as a model for some clothing brands already but he is currently stealing the show with his debut acting role. Watch some of his hilarious moments on set, in the social media posts below.