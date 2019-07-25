In an interview sighted by pulse.com.gh, Shatta Wale, who was speaking to Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM, stated that he is not shy to say that he has ever sought spiritual means from Mallams to make his career boom.

The Dancehall act made the comments to encourage his fans to rather believe in God because from experience, he can tell that consulting Mallams for success does not work. “God is really alive and they should believe in my story” he said.

He continued that “That’s why I boldly tell people that me I have a consulted Mallams before but no Mallam could make it but going to God in Philippians 4:19, he said, “My God shall supply all my needs according to His riches and glory in Christ Jesus”. Psalm 32:8 he said I’ll instruct you and teach in the way you should go, I’ll guide you with my eye … God was talking to me”.

According to Shatta Wale, he only chanced on those scriptures one day and it changed his life, therefore, his fans should know this so they can believe and have a happy life as well.