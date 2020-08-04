The 34-year-old actress has secured a streaming deal for “Fix Us” – a drama film which features Yvonne Okoro, Prince David Osei, Michelle Attoh, Jessica Williams, Belinda Dzattah, Mona Montrage (Hajia4Real), Irene Logan and other Nigerian stars.

A few celebrities including Sarkodie have shared the news on their social media platforms, but Yvonne Nelson seems unsatisfied with the support.

She took to Twitter yesterday to bitterly complain about how industry players fail to support each other.

“Ghanaian entertainment industry = you’d have to actually tell peeps in the industry to push your work.....they see it and ignore! I’m THANKFUL the fans BELIEVE in me! Afterall I do this for the FANS,” she tweeted.

She said players should learn to love one another and receive God’s blessings.

“An INDUSTRY full of HATE & JEALOUSY Learn to love one another and see how God will BLESS you!”

Yvonne further stated: “woke up this morning just thinking...... I DONT GET WHY INDUSTRY PEOPLE HATE EACH OTHER SO MUCH!!!! Like can you be happy when someone wins? And such wins are actually for GH🇬🇭 Imagine being a blackstar player and hating when another player scores for GH!”