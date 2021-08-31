‘Ghana is sweet, my stay has been spiritually uplifting’ - Cassper Nyovest (PHOTOS)

He said his stay in Ghana has been spiritually uplifting and felt at home, adding that every African should feel welcome in all of Africa.

Cassper made this statement in one of his recent Instagram posts.

“My stay in Ghana has been spiritually uplifting. Felt like I was home cause I was. Every African should feel welcome in all of Africa. What a beautiful place!!!” he captioned his photos.

Cassper Nyovest has always had that special connection with Ghana.

In 2018, he featured on BET Award-winner Stonebwoy’s hit song “Wame”, and this year, he appeared on Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” album.

He is actually the reason why US-based Ghanaian rapper Dee Money called out Sarkodie on Twitter last week for not responding to his WhatsApp messages.

It all started when Sarkodie shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation he had with South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest and it shocked Dee Moneey that the rapper's Whatsapp works. It was to reveal that he sent Sarkodie messages but he never replied to him.

In the screenshot Sarkodie posted, the South African rapper could be heard speaking Twi. "Chale e den na ekor so," the 'Superman' rapper said in the post Sarkodie captioned "Y’all get my brother @casspernyovest a passport ASAP !!!!".