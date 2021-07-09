‘Ghana police have been stopping me lately due to my dreadlocks’ - Knii Lante

The musician who started growing dreadlocks about 2 years ago says he didn’t have any of such challenges when he had no dreadlocks.

In an interview with Mc Yaa Yeboah on Bryt TV, the “Baby Take Good Care” hitmaker said he has observed a sudden change in how the police treat him at their barriers after he began growing his dreadlocks.

“Lately, I’ve noticed the police have been stopping me. It wasn’t an issue when I didn’t have locks. They just flash the light and be like Oh. Doc oh Doc and they ask me to move.”

“But these days it’s like, they will go look at the sticker and look at me and look at the sticker again and say park. They search all of my car and even my medicine box. I just don’t understand,” he lamented.

The musician believes his dreadlocks makes him full when he is performing and it brings an unexplainable feeling whenever he hits the stage to entertain his fans.

However, Knii Lante, who doubles as a medical doctor, stated he covers his dreadlocks whenever he is at hospital to avoid them picking up particles and infections which could be harmful to his patients.