According to him, Ghana is gradually losing the core fibre of its culture and that could lead to recolonisation by the year 2050.

“If we do not take care, by 2050 this country could be recolonised. The way we are going, if we do not change the direction we’re going as to what to do with our culture, with our language, with our everything, 20, 25 to 30 years to come this country would be recolonized,” he told Citi TV.

He lamented the neglect of Ghanaian culture, insisting Ghanaians no longer pay attention to indigenous norms and ethics.

“…we love not for Ghanaian culture, we live not for Ghanaian ethics, we live not with Ghanaian norms, we live not for anything Ghanaian but we call ourselves Ghanaians,” Mr. Dontoh complained.

The veteran actor said he fears the neglect of Ghanaian culture could get worse with the celebration of the ‘Year of Return’.

He said Ghanaians are easily influenced by foreign culture and that could be the situation when many foreign nationals grace the country this Christmas.

“Now that because of Year of Return, African Americans are coming and a lot of them are coming to settle and a lot of things like that it’s even going to get worse because we have been trained to easily fall for anything foreign and that’s where the danger lies.

“There are a lot of Ghanaian young men and women today who have Ghanaian names, claim they’re Ghanaians don’t know anything about a Ghana. Cannot even speak the language and that is dangerous. Very dangerous,” Mr. Dontoh added.