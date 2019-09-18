The Ghanaian actress visited the streets of Lapaz, Dzorwulu and 37, where she also interacted with child beggars on site, to understand their predicament and have conversations with them about solutions to their woes.

Pursuing this charity outreach under her foundation, Elaine who shared food to the children, told pulse.com.gh that, she plies the routes on daily basis, witnessing the struggle the children go through, therefore, she decided to spend a day with them, to show them love.

“I ply all these routes on a daily basis, I see them, I've stopped on countless times to speak with them... ask them why they beg on the streets. Some said "it's important to help their crippled mothers make ends meet. Others said they just do it because they have nowhere to lay their heads, have no means of getting 3 squared meals, clothes, slippers, mats etc... This touched my heart, children must never ever go through this.” she said.

Ghanaian actress, Elaine Attoh stuns in new photos

The actress is hopeful to do more for the street child beggars under her Elaine Attoh Foundation but added that, people do not support such initiatives any longer due to certain experiences . However, she has promised her outfit will do its best.

"People hardly believe in NGOs anymore because of one bad experience or another, so this was difficult since we wanted to get them accommodations clothes mats etc..... Some said no to those offers... Others accepted we get them capitals to start a business in trading.... Elaine Attoh foundation is dedicated to "BREATHING HAPPINESS INTO PEOPLE'S LIVES"...... So my team and I will do our best." Elaine said.

See more photos from her outreach below.

