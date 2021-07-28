‘Ghanaian celebrities are arrogant and extremely bad at dressing’ - Osebo (VIDEO)

“I know a lot of people will not agree with me on what I'm about to say,” he said in a video he shared on his Instagram page a few hours ago.

“Ghanaian celebrities should show some class when stepping out. Appear as celebrities when you step out for shows. Sometimes, your dressings are extremely bad, trust me. I'll say the truth even if you insult me.”

Pulse Ghana

According to Osebo, Kuami Eugene proved haters wrong at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He said KiDi, Mr Drew and Sarkodie are good at fashion, but the rest have bad fashion sense.

“Kuami Eugene has always been criticised for his fashion sense, but he won many hearts with his attire for this year's VGMA. When you meet KiDi, his dressing alone shows he is a celebrity. Mr Drew dresses well as well, but many celebrities don't,” he noted.

He said what most Ghanaian celebrities need is stylish.

“This statement is not borne out of hate. I'm not saying this because I want you to purchase my products. You can buy elsewhere, but you need stylists. Before Sarkodie steps out, there's a stylist who makes choices for him. Sometimes, when you step out for interviews, your appearance should wow people.”

“Most of you have zero ideas about dressing. It's either your dresses are too big, tight or doesn't suit you. Footwear is the worst. Very few people wear quality shoes. People will hate me, but I've spoken the truth.”

Pulse Ghana

Osebo claimed that Ghana is the worst African country when it comes to celebrity fashion sense.

“It's about time Ghanaian celebrities pay attention to their appearance for people to recognise them as celebrities. When we compare ourselves with Nigerians, Senegalese, Congolese and other African countries, we have the worst outfits.”

He said ‘arrogance is the reason behind celebrities' lack of good fashion sense.